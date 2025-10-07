PFG Investments LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 25,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 250.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

