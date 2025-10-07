PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

