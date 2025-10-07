PFG Investments LLC Sells 140 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

