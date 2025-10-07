PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) $ELP

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 14.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 40.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 77.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 7.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 315,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Price Performance

ELP stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Stories

