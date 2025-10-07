PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,931,000 after buying an additional 222,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,973,000 after acquiring an additional 519,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,541,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 83,324 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Zacks Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

