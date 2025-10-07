PFG Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,823 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,691.35. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. National Bankshares set a $41.00 price target on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

