Phraction Management LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Phraction Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

