Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POR

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,436 shares of company stock worth $988,388. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 113.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,291.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.