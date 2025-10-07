Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.9167.

PRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Prime Medicine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of PRME opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $818.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,030,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,230,300 shares in the company, valued at $20,559,990. The trade was a 94.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

