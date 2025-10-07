Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $122.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.5789.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 109.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,272.01. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,741,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,797,449,000 after buying an additional 401,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,325,000 after buying an additional 1,088,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,922,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,205,000 after purchasing an additional 253,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $1,456,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.