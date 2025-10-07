Q4 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Cut by Zacks Research

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 6,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 69.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.