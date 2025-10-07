Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.66. 557,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 358,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Get Qudian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qudian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on QD

Qudian Stock Up 4.7%

The stock has a market cap of $786.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 388.27%.

Institutional Trading of Qudian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Qudian during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Qudian by 32.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Qudian during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qudian

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.