Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Get Red Cat alerts:

RCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Red Cat in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Red Cat in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on RCAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Cat

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

In related news, Director Christopher R. Moe sold 10,000 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,073 shares in the company, valued at $579,026.43. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 86,833 shares of company stock worth $861,560 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Red Cat by 28,681.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Red Cat by 1,537.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Stock Performance

RCAT stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.45. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Red Cat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.