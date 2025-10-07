Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 935,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 84,513 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.0%

Regions Financial stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.