Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 402 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 402 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,669,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,184,163,000 after buying an additional 400,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,543,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,229,553,000 after acquiring an additional 536,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,041,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,787,329,000 after acquiring an additional 247,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,209,720. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $715.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $753.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $676.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

