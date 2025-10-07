Requisite Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:JPM opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.44. The stock has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

