Research Analysts Set Expectations for LAC FY2025 Earnings

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAC. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $2.75) on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

LAC stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.48.

In other Lithium Americas news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This trade represents a 89.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $28,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

