Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Booking (BKNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG):

10/6/2025 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5,418.00 to $5,443.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Booking had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/4/2025 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $6,250.00 price target on the stock.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.