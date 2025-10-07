Reviewing Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -7.84% -1.89% -0.77% Mid-America Apartment Communities 25.98% 9.35% 4.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $271.07 million 5.03 -$23.12 million ($0.23) -63.43 Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.19 billion 7.27 $527.54 million $4.86 27.99

This table compares Veris Residential and Mid-America Apartment Communities”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Veris Residential pays out -139.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 124.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Veris Residential and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 4 2 0 2.33 Mid-America Apartment Communities 3 10 8 0 2.24

Veris Residential currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $161.78, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Given Veris Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Veris Residential on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year. The Non-Same Store segment includes recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.