Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $74.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.6429.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $218,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,138. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $210,410.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,823.38. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,033 shares of company stock worth $7,242,708 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Finally, Atle Fund Management AB boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 11.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

