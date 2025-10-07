Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $309.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.39. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $275.56 and a 12 month high of $351.23.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
