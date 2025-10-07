Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,740 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $959,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,688 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,582,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,726.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,062 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

View Our Latest Report on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.