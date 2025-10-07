Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.43%.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

