Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,941 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.19% of DXC Technology worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,844.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.1%

DXC stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. DXC Technology Company. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.