Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 10,416 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 139.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 554,933 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,614,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after buying an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $613.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

