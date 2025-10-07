Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,625 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Western Union worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,838,000 after buying an additional 728,138 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,675,000 after buying an additional 1,835,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 110,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,765,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,994,000 after purchasing an additional 103,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 27.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,964,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 422,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Western Union and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of WU stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

In other Western Union news, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. This trade represents a 8.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Devin Mcgranahan purchased 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,125 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,431.25. The trade was a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

