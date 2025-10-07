Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,453 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10,160.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 116,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 115,729 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 632.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $930,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.