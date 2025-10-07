Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 70,816 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,816 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of HF Sinclair worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.43 and a beta of 1.00. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.