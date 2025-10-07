Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 79,515 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,515 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 36,190 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 308,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 57,503 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

