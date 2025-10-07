RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

RTX opened at $169.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27. RTX has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $169.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

