Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.0769.
RXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.
RXO opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. RXO has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.65.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RXO had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
