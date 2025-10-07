Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Saia by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Saia by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $309.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Zacks Research raised shares of Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $393.00 to $373.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.05.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

