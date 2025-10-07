Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $306.00 price target (up from $277.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.05.

Saia Trading Up 4.0%

SAIA stock opened at $309.28 on Monday. Saia has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,770,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,599,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,184,000 after purchasing an additional 336,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,705,000 after purchasing an additional 315,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,831,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,452,000 after buying an additional 288,746 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

