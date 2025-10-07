Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Short Interest Update

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,210,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sandisk has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $137.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sandisk from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sandisk from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sandisk from $59.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sandisk from $57.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Further Reading

