Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Short Interest Update

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,210,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company's stock are sold short.
Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sandisk has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $137.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000.
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.
