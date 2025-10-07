Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 696,400 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 886,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 227.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 382,138 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 217.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 254,259 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,805,000 after purchasing an additional 241,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 467.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 217,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

See Also

