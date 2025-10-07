Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 223,035 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

