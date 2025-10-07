Scotiabank Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $49.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FE. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

