SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 23,800,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 971% from the average daily volume of 2,221,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SCWorx to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCWorx in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SCWorx Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 58.42% and a negative net margin of 105.74%.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

Featured Stories

