Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 55,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.65 and its 200-day moving average is $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
