Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 1,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.