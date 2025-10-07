Short Interest in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Grows By 88.3%

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVOGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 85,300 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $93.00.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $1.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.2%.

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN comprises 1.2% of Claris Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Claris Financial LLC owned 0.85% of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile



