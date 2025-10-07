Short Interest in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Grows By 88.3%

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 85,300 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $93.00.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $1.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.2%.

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:SLVO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN comprises 1.2% of Claris Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Claris Financial LLC owned 0.85% of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

