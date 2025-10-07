Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Decreases By 26.2%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,929,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,929,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Stock Down 3.0%

TSPG opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

