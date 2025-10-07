Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) Expands By 61.3%

uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised uCloudlink Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, uCloudlink Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

Shares of UCL stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $83.54 million, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 4.30. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.19%. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

