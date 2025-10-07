Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Drops By 41.3%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 193,200 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the August 31st total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

