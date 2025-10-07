Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.2% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush set a $310.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.82 to $205.16 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.49.

Apple stock opened at $256.69 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

