Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Shares Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16. 1,707,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,108,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 28.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the second quarter valued at $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $29.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 515.33% and a negative return on equity of 129.29%.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

