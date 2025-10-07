Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Shares Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16. 1,707,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,108,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
The company has a market cap of $29.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 515.33% and a negative return on equity of 129.29%.
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.
