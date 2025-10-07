Signaturefd LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 111.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Getty Realty by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 32.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. Getty Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 163.48%.

