Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Down 29.8% in September

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 312,800 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Siyata Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ SYTA opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $1.60. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 186.67% and a negative net margin of 144.50%.The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.79% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

