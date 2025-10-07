Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) were up 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 1,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67,746% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Skandinaviska Stock Up 12.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Skandinaviska had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 billion.

About Skandinaviska

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

