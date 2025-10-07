SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,280,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 9,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,771,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,139.13. This represents a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3,400.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 235,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 82,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SLM to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

SLM Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. SLM has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.26 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 15.46%.The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. SLM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

